4 WHLers Capture Medals At The 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

All four WHLers played for Czechia at the IIHF U18 Men's World Championship
Four WHLers have picked up Bronze Medals at the IIHF U18 Men's World Championship. All four were part of Team Czechia, who defeated Latvia 4-1 in the Bronze Medal Game. Sweden picked up Gold at the tournament, while Slovakia won silver.
In net for the Bronze Medal game was Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Marek Sklenicka. The 17-year-old stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced en route to a victory. Sklenicka played three games during the tournament and posted a save percentage of .921.
Leading the blue line was Tri-City Americans defenceman, Jakub Vanecek. The 18-year-old stepped up in a big way with five points in seven games. Vanecek is a prospect who continues to rise in the 2026 draft rankings and could be a first-round pick this year.
Also part of Czechia's defence was Red Deer Rebels' Jiří Kamas. The 18-year-old played in three games and recorded one assist. Kamas is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked 134th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
The final member of Team Czechia was Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jan Trefný. The 18-year-old played in six games, but did not register a point. Trefný had a successful rookie campaign in the WHL, posting 14 points in 60 games.
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