2026 WHL Final Preview: 1) Everett Silvertips Versus 1) Prince Albert Raiders

Shifting over to Prince Albert, they have also had a playoff to remember, as they enter the final with a 12-3 record. Like Everett, the Raiders have had no trouble putting the puck in the net, outscoring their opponents 67-36. Prince Albert also has the distinguished honour of being one of the handful of teams to beat the Silvertips in Everett this season, as their only meeting ended in a 4-1 Raiders win at Angel of the Winds Arena.