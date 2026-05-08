2026 WHL Final Preview: 1) Everett Silvertips Versus 1) Prince Albert Raiders
The Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders will battle for a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup.
After a long and gruelling season, the 2026 WHL Final is finally here. This year's final will feature the two top teams from the WHL regular season, as the Everett Silvertips and Prince Albert Raiders will battle for a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup. As Everett had the better record, they will have home-ice advantage in this series.
The Silvertips have been virtually unbeatable during the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Everett is 12-1 and has outscored their opposition 59-24. One of the keys for the Silvertips this post-season has been their special teams, as their 85.1% penalty kill ranks first among teams that played at least five games.
Shifting over to Prince Albert, they have also had a playoff to remember, as they enter the final with a 12-3 record. Like Everett, the Raiders have had no trouble putting the puck in the net, outscoring their opponents 67-36. Prince Albert also has the distinguished honour of being one of the handful of teams to beat the Silvertips in Everett this season, as their only meeting ended in a 4-1 Raiders win at Angel of the Winds Arena.
As for players to watch, this series will feature two of the WHL's best defenceman in Landon DuPont and Daxon Rudolph. DuPont enters the series with 17 points in 13 games, while Rudolph leads the WHL with 23 points in 15 games. Both will be looking to lead their teams and punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.
2026 WHL Playoffs Stats
Playoff Records:
- Everett Silvertips: 12-1-0
- Prince Albert Raiders: 12-3-0
Goals For/Against:
- Everett Silvertips: 59 GF, 24 GA
- Prince Albert Raiders: 67 GF, 36 GA
Power Play:
- Everett Silvertips: 26.2%
- Prince Albert Raiders: 29.2%
Penalty Kill:
- Everett Silvertips: 85.1%
- Prince Albert Raiders: 76.7%
Leading Scorers:
Everett Silvertips:
- Matias Vanhanen: 13 GP, 10 G, 9 A, 19 P
- Julius Miettinen: 13 GP, 8 G, 10 A, 18 P
- Landon DuPont: 13 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P
- Carter Bear: 13 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 P
- Brek Liske: 13 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Daxon Rudolph: 15 GP, 9 G, 14 A, 23 P
- Braeden Cootes: 15 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
- Aiden Oiring: 15 GP, 7 G, 10 G, 17 P
- Brayden Dube: 15 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
- Brock Cripps: 15 GP, 3 G, 714A, 17 P
Goaltenders:
Everett Silvertips:
- Anders Miller: 12-1-0, 1.79 GAA, .936 SV%
Prince Albert Raiders:
- Michal Orsulak: 12-3-0, 2.32 GAA, .898 SV%
2026 WHL Final Schedule
- Game 1: @ Everett, Friday, May 8, 7pm PT
- Game 2: @ Everett, Saturday, May 9, 6pm PT
- Game 3: @ Prince Albert, Tuesday, May 12, 7:30pm MT
- Game 4: @ Prince Albert, Wednesday, May 13, 7:30pm MT
- Game 5: @ Prince Albert, Friday, May 15, 7:30pm MT
- Game 6: @ Everett, Sunday, May 17, 7pm PT
- Game 7: @ Everett, Monday, May 18, 7pm PT
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