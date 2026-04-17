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78 WHLers Featured On NHL Central Scouting's Final 2026 Draft Rankings cover image

78 WHLers Featured On NHL Central Scouting's Final 2026 Draft Rankings

Adam Kierszenblat
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Two of the top five North American Skaters played in the WHL last year.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. As expected, WHL players were featured throughout the rankings, with two of the top five skaters playing in the league this season. In total, 78 players from the WHL were included out of the over 250 prospects mentioned. 

The two skaters in the top five were Prince George Cougars defenseman Carson Carels, who came in at number three and Prince Albert Raiders defender Daxon Rudolph, who was ranked fifth. As for the goaltenders, two of the top four on the North America list played in the league this past season. They were Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak at two and Brandon Wheat Kings goalie Filip Ruzicka, who was ranked fourth. 

North American Skates:

3) Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars

5) Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

12) JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

16) Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants

20) Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

22) Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen

23) Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

26) Chase Harrington, Spokane Chiefs

31) Jakub Vanecek, Tri-City Americans

32) Mathis Preston, Vancouver Giants

33) Beckett Hamilton, Red Der Rebels

36) Zach Olsen, Saskatoon Blades

37) Tyus Sparks, Spokane Chiefs

44) Brek Liske, Everett Silvertips

46) George Pantelas, Brandon Wheat Kings

48)  Timofei Runtso, Victoria Royals

50) Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

52) Jake Gustafson, Portland Winterhawks

53) Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

54) Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

57) Will McLaughlin, Portland Winterhawks

58) Kayden Lemire, Prince George Cougars

60) Caelan Joudrey, Wenatchee Wild

62) Ethan Mackenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings

66) Kyle Heger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

70) Zachary Lansard, Regina Pats

76) Brayden Klimpke, Saskatoon Blades

81) Landon Amrhein, Calgary Hitmen

88) Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

90) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Medicine Hat Tigers

93) Kade Stengrim, Medicine Hat Tigers

99) Sean Burick, Penticton Vees

107) Benett Kelly, Prince Albert Raiders

109) Alofa Tunoa Ta'amu, Edmonton Oil Kings

116) Cameron Kuzma, Red Deer Rebels

122) Kalder Varga, Red Deer Rebels

123) Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

128) Noah Kosick, Seattle Thunderbirds

130) Cameron Allard, Brandon Wheat Kings

134) Jiri Kamas, Red Deer Rebels

138) Darian Rolsing, Wenatchee Wild

145) Sawyer Dingman, Swift Current Broncos

146) Riley Steen, Medicine Hat Tigers

147) Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

149) Alisher Sarkenov, Prince Albert Raiders

150) Andrew O'Neill, Edmonton Oil Kings

151) Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

153) Dmitri Yakutsenak, Prince George Cougars

154) Reed Brown, Portland Winterhawks

156) Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

158) Brock Souch, Prince George Cougars

162) Riley Boychuk, Prince Albert Raiders

165) Cruz Pavao, Tri-City Americans

170) Arsenii Anisimov, Prince George Cougars

173) Brett Olson, Vancouver Giants

176) Matyas Man, Prince Albert Raiders

179) Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

183) Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

185) Kason McCann, Medicine Hat Tigers

187) Josh Evaschesen, Kamloops Blazers

189) Gavin Lsiuk, Lethbridge Hurricanes

193) Tobias Tomik, Vancouver Giants

199) Nolan Stweard, Victoria Royals

200) Joe Iginla, Vancouver Giants

211) Cohen Klassen, Regina Pats

221) Stepan Kuryachenkov, Swift Current Broncos

222) Hunter Aura, Calgary Hitmen

224) Nathan Brown, Portland Winterhawks

North American Goaltenders:

2) Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

4) Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

6) Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

8) Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

10) Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

19) Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

26) Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

29) Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

35) Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

Michal Orsulak of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)Michal Orsulak of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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WHL2026 NHL DraftDaxon RudolphCarson CarelsFilip RuzickaMichal Orsulak
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