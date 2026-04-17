78 WHLers Featured On NHL Central Scouting's Final 2026 Draft Rankings

The two skaters in the top five were Prince George Cougars defenseman Carson Carels, who came in at number three and Prince Albert Raiders defender Daxon Rudolph, who was ranked fifth. As for the goaltenders, two of the top four on the North America list played in the league this past season. They were Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak at two and Brandon Wheat Kings goalie Filip Ruzicka, who was ranked fourth.