78 WHLers Featured On NHL Central Scouting's Final 2026 Draft Rankings

Two of the top five North American Skaters played in the WHL last year.
NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. As expected, WHL players were featured throughout the rankings, with two of the top five skaters playing in the league this season. In total, 78 players from the WHL were included out of the over 250 prospects mentioned.
The two skaters in the top five were Prince George Cougars defenseman Carson Carels, who came in at number three and Prince Albert Raiders defender Daxon Rudolph, who was ranked fifth. As for the goaltenders, two of the top four on the North America list played in the league this past season. They were Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak at two and Brandon Wheat Kings goalie Filip Ruzicka, who was ranked fourth.
North American Skates:
3) Carson Carels, Prince George Cougars
5) Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
12) JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
16) Ryan Lin, Vancouver Giants
20) Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
22) Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen
23) Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
26) Chase Harrington, Spokane Chiefs
31) Jakub Vanecek, Tri-City Americans
32) Mathis Preston, Vancouver Giants
33) Beckett Hamilton, Red Der Rebels
36) Zach Olsen, Saskatoon Blades
37) Tyus Sparks, Spokane Chiefs
44) Brek Liske, Everett Silvertips
46) George Pantelas, Brandon Wheat Kings
48) Timofei Runtso, Victoria Royals
50) Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades
52) Jake Gustafson, Portland Winterhawks
53) Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders
54) Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
57) Will McLaughlin, Portland Winterhawks
58) Kayden Lemire, Prince George Cougars
60) Caelan Joudrey, Wenatchee Wild
62) Ethan Mackenzie, Edmonton Oil Kings
66) Kyle Heger, Lethbridge Hurricanes
70) Zachary Lansard, Regina Pats
76) Brayden Klimpke, Saskatoon Blades
81) Landon Amrhein, Calgary Hitmen
88) Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings
90) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Medicine Hat Tigers
93) Kade Stengrim, Medicine Hat Tigers
99) Sean Burick, Penticton Vees
107) Benett Kelly, Prince Albert Raiders
109) Alofa Tunoa Ta'amu, Edmonton Oil Kings
116) Cameron Kuzma, Red Deer Rebels
122) Kalder Varga, Red Deer Rebels
123) Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks
128) Noah Kosick, Seattle Thunderbirds
130) Cameron Allard, Brandon Wheat Kings
134) Jiri Kamas, Red Deer Rebels
138) Darian Rolsing, Wenatchee Wild
145) Sawyer Dingman, Swift Current Broncos
146) Riley Steen, Medicine Hat Tigers
147) Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
149) Alisher Sarkenov, Prince Albert Raiders
150) Andrew O'Neill, Edmonton Oil Kings
151) Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings
153) Dmitri Yakutsenak, Prince George Cougars
154) Reed Brown, Portland Winterhawks
156) Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings
158) Brock Souch, Prince George Cougars
162) Riley Boychuk, Prince Albert Raiders
165) Cruz Pavao, Tri-City Americans
170) Arsenii Anisimov, Prince George Cougars
173) Brett Olson, Vancouver Giants
176) Matyas Man, Prince Albert Raiders
179) Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers
183) Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen
185) Kason McCann, Medicine Hat Tigers
187) Josh Evaschesen, Kamloops Blazers
189) Gavin Lsiuk, Lethbridge Hurricanes
193) Tobias Tomik, Vancouver Giants
199) Nolan Stweard, Victoria Royals
200) Joe Iginla, Vancouver Giants
211) Cohen Klassen, Regina Pats
221) Stepan Kuryachenkov, Swift Current Broncos
222) Hunter Aura, Calgary Hitmen
224) Nathan Brown, Portland Winterhawks
North American Goaltenders:
2) Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
4) Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
6) Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds
8) Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild
10) Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
19) Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
26) Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers
29) Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans
35) Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks
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