After Three Years Away, Michael Dyck Returns To The WHL Ready To Lead The Vancouver Giants As Head Coach & GM

"I think the culture we really want to focus a lot on. Building relationships that are going to drive performance, but also drive development. I think we're gonna focus on that. The development part, not only on the ice, but off the ice. Developing people. We want to do it in a way that we're going to be having success with it. I think in terms of an identity, we want to be hard to play against and focus a lot on really being a competitive team. A fast team and a team that has some resiliency. You're going to have to pack your lunch if you want to beat us. It's going to take a while. So, I think those three things are sort of the predominant things that stick with us because we can control that. You can debate talent, but you can't debate hard work, and you can't debate mental toughness. I think those are areas that we can focus on, and that'll be our foundation."