All Four 2025-26 WHL Division Champions Crowned

Adam Kierszenblat
23h
The four division winners are now known.

With the playoffs just a few weeks away, all four division champions have been crowned for the 2025-26 WHL season. Teams across the league are also still battling for post-season positions, as two spots in the East and four in the West are still up for grabs. Here is a look at the four division champions from this season. 

East Division- Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders have emerged as the best in the East Division. As of writing, they hold a 47-10-5-1 record and have a 25-point advantage over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Prince Albert is also in contention for the number one spot in the Eastern Conference and has the second-most wins in the WHL. 

Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders (Photo Credit:&nbsp;Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)

Central Division- Medicine Hat Tigers

Over in the Central Division, the Medicine Hat Tigers have emerged as champions. The Tigers have been unstoppable of late, with a 9-1-0-0 record in their last 10. Medicine Hat has already hit the 100-point mark on the season and has a record of 46-10-5-3 with four games remaining. 

B.C. Division- Penticton Vees

The 2025-26 season has been a historic one for the Penicton Vees. Not only have they clinched the B.C. Division, but they also set the CHL record for most wins in an inaugural season. Penticton currently sits with 91 points and has posted a record of 41-13-5-4.

U.S. Division- Everett Silvertips

The WHL's most dominant team is once again a division champion. The Everett Silvertips enter the final six games with a 52-7-2-1 record and are on pace to win a second-straight Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy. Everett has also built up a 42-point lead in the U.S. Division and has currently won seven straight games. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.   

