Ducks Sign Roger McQueen To Entry-Level Contract

Anaheim signs former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen.
The Anaheim Ducks announced Saturday that they have signed former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.
McQueen spent the 2025-26 season with the Providence College Friars in the NCAA, finishing with 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 36 games. He was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
Upon the conclusion of his NCAA season, McQueen joined Anaheim’s affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, to make his professional debut on an ATO. In 7 AHL games, he has scored three points.
In his 2024-25 draft year, McQueen was limited to just 17 games due to injury. However, he racked up 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points, further solidifying his status as a top-10 pick. Throughout his time in the WHL with Brandon, he posted 35 goals, 51 assists for 86 points, and 116 PIM in 127 games.
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