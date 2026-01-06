Edmonton Oil Kings Trade Parker Alcos To The Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets made yet another trade as they have acquired defenceman Parker Alcos from the Edmonton Oil Kings. In the deal, Kelowna also receives a third-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 WHL Draft. In exchange for Alcos, Edmonton acquired Kelowna’s first-round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Alcos is a 19-year-old defenceman who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks 189th overall in 2024. This season, he has played 31 games while producing 14 points. Alcos has played 167 games in his WHL career and produced 44 points.

The Alcos trade was the Rockets' third this week. Kelowna is going all in this year as they are hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup. After 36 games, the Rockets have a record of 17-14-3-2 and sit eighth in the Western Conference.

