Standouts From Week 16 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 16 of the 2025-26 season.

Jacob Kvasnicka- Penticton Vees

Jacob Kvasnicka is having a strong rookie season for the Penticton Vees. The New York Islanders prospect scored three goals while adding five assists in four games this past week. Kvasnicka is now up to 43 points in 34 games this year, which ranks fourth among all rookies in the WHL.

Lukas Sawchyn- Edmonton Oil Kings

Lukas Sawchyn continues to deliver for the Edmonton Oil Kings. Over his three games this past week, the 18-year-old scored two goals while adding six assists. Sawchyn is five points from tying his career high of 55 points and could surpass that total as early as this week.

Xavier Wendt- Tri-City Americans

Xavier Wendt has been a brick wall for the Tri-City Americans this year. This past week, the 17-year-old went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .968 save percentage. Wendt is improving his draft stock on what feels like a nightly basis as he is now 14-7-0 on the season.

Brayden Dube- Prince Albert Raiders

Brayden Dube was a goal-scoring machine this past week. The Prince Albert Raiders forward caused nightmares for the Regina Pats as he had a hat trick and a two goal performance against them over the weekend. Dube also had a two assist game earlier in the week and is now up to 37 points in 36 games this season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Vancouver Giants & Spokane Chiefs Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Mathis Preston

Vancouver Giants Pull Off Trio Of Trades, Acquire Iginla & Hartmann While Dealing Schmidt, Alain & Obobaifo

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: Semifinals

WHL Announces Players Of The Month For December 2025

WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: January 2

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.