Kelowna Rockets Forward Vojtech Cihar Named 2026 World Juniors MVP

The Kelowna Rockets will be adding an MVP to their lineup. Vojtech Cihar, who is set to join the team soon, was recently named MVP of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Cihar helped lead Czechia to a Silver Medal and recorded 12 points in seven games during the tournament.

Cihar has spent the first part of the season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary in Czechia. During his 27 games, the 18-year-old recorded four goals and four assists. Cihar's rights was acquired earlier in the season from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a deal that also saw Shane Smith traded to Kelowna.

The Rockets have built a deep squad as they prepare to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. Other notable names on the roster include Tij Iginla, Carson Wetsch, Tomas Poletin, Hiroki Gojsic and Hayden Paupanekis. Through 36 games, Kelowna has a record of 17-14-3-2, which ranks eighth in the Western Conference.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

