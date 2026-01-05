Vancouver Giants & Spokane Chiefs Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Mathis Preston

The Vancouver Giants and the Spokane Chiefs have connected on a blockbuster trade. Spokane has traded forward Mathis Preston along with a conditional second-round pick in 2029 to Vancouver. In exchange, the Chiefs acquired defenceman Marek Howell, forward Tyus Sparks, and a first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Preston is a projected top 15 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old has 32 points in 36 games this season. Preston has already been named to the WHL's Prospects Game, which is scheduled to take place at the Giants' home arena.

Howell is 19-year-old defender who has 10 points in 40 games. As for Sparks, he is an 18-year-old winger with 37 points in 40 games. The two teams next meet on February 6 when Spokane visits the Giants.

