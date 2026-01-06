Kelowna Rockets Acquire Ty Halaburda From the Vancouver Giants

The Kelowna Rockets have added some forward depth ahead of the 2026 Memorial Cup. On Tuesday, Kelowna acquired Ty Halaburda along with a second and fourth-round pick in the 2028 draft from Vancouver. In return, the Giants received LA Kings prospect and defenceman Will Sharpe.

Halaburda is in his final WHL season. The 20-year-old has 20 goals and 39 points in 40 games this season. Over his career, Halaburda has played 283 games and recorded 220 points.

As for Sharpe, he is an 18-year-old defender who was a seventh-round pick of the Kings. This season, he has played 31 games and recorded 16 points. Over his career, Sharpe has played 157 games, where he has recorded 71 points.

