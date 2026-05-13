Bear & Liske Record Two Assists Each As Silvertips Defeat Raiders 3-2 In Game 3 Of The 2026 WHL Final
The Everett Silvertips defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in Game 3 of the 2026 WHL Final.
The Everett Silvertips picked up their second win of the 2026 WHL Final, as they defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in Game 3. Julius Miettinen's goal with just under five minutes remaining in the third served as the game-winner for Everett. Anders Miller picked up his second win of the WHL Final, as he stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
This game was close due to the play of Raiders goaltender Michal Orsulak. The 18-year-old made 41 saves, which included 20 in the third period. Orsulak has faced over 35 shots in each of the first three games of this series and has already made 112 saves.
On the Silvertips side, they received strong performances by both Carter Bear and Brek Liske. Both finished the game with two assists and had a combined plus/minus of +4. Bear and Liske have been drivers for Everett so far in the final and found ways to contribute to the scoresheet on Tuesday night.
These two teams will not need to wait long for Game 4, as it is scheduled for Wednesday night. Prince Albert will be getting a key player back for Game 4, as Daxon Rudolph will return from his one-game suspension. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 CT with the game being broadcast on TSN and Victory+.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
11:45- EVT: Matias Vanhanen (11) from Carter Bear and Brek Liske
18:19- PA: Max Heise (4) from Braeden Cootes and Brock Cripps (PPG)
2nd Period:
1:59- PA: Ben Harvey (4) from Justice Christensen and Maddix McCagherty
18:07- EVT: Luke Vlooswyk (1) from Mattias Uyeda and Nolan Chastko
3rd Period:
15:32- EVT: Julius Miettinen (13) from Brek Liske and Carter Bear
3 Stars:
- Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips: 1 G, 0 A, 7 SOG
- Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders: 41 SV, 44 SH, 3 GA
- Max Heise, Prince Albert Raiders: 1 G, 0 A, 2 SOG
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