Kelowna Rockets Acquire Peyton Kettles From The Swift Current Broncos

The Kelowna Rockets and Swift Current Broncos have pulled off a blockbuster trade. Defenceman Peyton Kettles is headed to the Rockets in exchange for five draft picks and defenceman Jackson Gillespie. The five draft picks Swift Current will receive are a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2029 4th round pick.

Kettles was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins 39th overall in 2025. In two games this season, the 18-year-old defenceman has a goal and an assist. Listed at 6'6", 194 lbs, Kettles will now be headed to the 2026 Memorial Cup as the tournament will be hosted by Kelowna.

As for Gillespie, he is in his third season in the WHL. The 18-year-old defenceman has played 113 games with the Rockets, scoring six goals and recording 23 points. Listed at 6'0", 192 lbs, Gillespie has one assist in six games so far this season.

