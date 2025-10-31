Wenatchee Wild Acquire Caden Campion From The Spokane Chiefs

The Wenatchee Wild have strengthened their blue line. Wenatchee acquired defenceman Caden Campion from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2029 draft. Campion is in his rookie season and has one goal in six games.

Campion played last season in the BCHL. Listed at 6'1", 174 lbs, the 18-year-old defender is from St. Paul, Minnesota. In a corresponding move, the Wild also announced the release of forward Paul Wiczek.

Wenatchee has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. In 11 games, they have a record of 2-7-1 and have been outscored 26-44. The Wild are next in action on Saturday when they battle the Saskatoon Blades.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Kelowna Rockets Acquire Peyton Kettles From The Swift Current Broncos

Vancouver Giants Blake Chorney Excited To Represent Canada At The 2025 U17 World Challenge

Everett Silvertips Acquire Rylan Gould From The Swift Current Broncos

Eight WHLers Selected To Play In 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Everett, Prince Albert & Edmonton Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 6 Rankings

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.