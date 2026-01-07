Everett Silvertips Deal A Pair Of Defensemen Ahead Of The 2026 Trade Deadline

The Everett Silvertips have traded away two defensemen ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. First, the Silvertips moved Jakub Seidl to the Calgary Hitmen for a 2026 second-round pick in the CHL Import Draft. After that, Everett traded Kaesen Fisher to the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Starting with Seidl, he is an 18-year-old defenceman currently in his rookie year. So far this season, he has eight points in 32 games. Moving Seidl opens up an import slot for the Silvertips this year.

As for Fisher, he has only played one WHL game this season. He is currently skating with Winkler Flyers in the MJHL where he has 25 points in 29 games. Over his career, Fisher has one point in 15 WHL games.

