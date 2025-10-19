Five WHL Point Streaks To Watch Early In The 2025-26 Campaign

While the WHL campaign is still young, there are plenty of players across the league that have had impressive starts to the season. Today’s article will highlight five players from across the WHL who have strung together impressive point streaks to begin their season. Keep in mind only one player per team will be mentioned.

Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

Assists, assists and even more assists for Vanhanen. Taken with the 31st overall selection in the CHL Import Draft, the Finnish forward has 18 points in his first 10 games in the WHL. Across a nine game point streak that began on Sept. 27, Vanhanen has registered two goals and a whopping 16 assists which leads the entire WHL circuit.

Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

Kosick has always been a gifted offensive player. Selected 11th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by the Calgary Hitmen, Kosick was traded to Swift Current this offseason in exchange for a second rounder in 2026 and a conditional second in 2028. After recording just three points in 34 games with Calgary last year, Kosick has enjoyed a breakout season in the early going with four goals and 11 assists in nine games played.

Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

Gizowski was placed on overage waivers in the offseason by the Lethbridge Hurricanes and hasn’t missed a beat since being claimed by the Cougars. In nine games this season, Gizowski has recorded nine goals and eight assists. Prince George has had success with overage acquisitions in recent seasons with players such as Chase Wheatcroft and Zac Funk. Gizowski looks to be the next player to continue that trend in Northern British Columbia.

Riley Boychuk, Prince Albert Raiders

Boychuk was the second overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by Prince Albert and has started his second WHL campaign with a hot hand. In nine games played, Boychuk has recorded two goals and nine assists. Prince Albert will look to continue to rely on Boychuk as a scoring option as the season goes on.

Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

Kvasnicka spent last season with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He is committed to the University of Minnesota. Penticton acquired the rights to Kvasnicka in an offseason trade with the Wenatchee Wild. In his last seven games, Kvasnicka has registered four goals and nine assists.

Honourable mentions: J.P. Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers), Roan Woodward (Victoria Royals), Brock Souch (Prince George Cougars), Shea Busch (Everett Silvertips), Tomas Poletin (Kelowna Rockets)

