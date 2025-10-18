Kamloops Blazers Acquire Carson Olsen From The Lethbridge Hurricanes

Carson Olsen is on the move in the WHL. The 19-year-old defenceman has been traded from the Lethbridge Hurricanes to the Kamloops Blazers. This season, Olsen has played nine games, recording a goal and three points.

The 2025-26 campaign is Olsen's first in the WHL. Last season, he played in the BCHL for both the Spruce Grove Saints and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. As for next year, Olsen is headed to the NCAA, where he will join UMass-Lowell.

Kamloops is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season. They have a record of 5-5-0 and have scored 40 goals in 10 games. The Blazers are led by JP Hurlbert, who currently sits at the top of the WHL scoring lead with 24 points.

