Lethbridge Hurricanes Acquire Brayden Smith From The Regina Pats

The Lethbridge Hurricanes added some depth on their blue line as they have acquired Brayden Smith from the Regina Pats. In exchange, Regina receives a fifth-round draft pick in the 2028 draft and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2027 draft. Smith is currently in his second WHL season and is listed at 6'1", 181 lbs.

Last season was Smith's first full season with Lethbridge. In 51 games, he scored two goals while recording seven points. As for this year, Smith has played five games, recording two assists.

The Hurricanes are back in action on Friday when they take on the Calgary Hitmen. So far, Lethbridge has played 11 games, posting a record of 2-8-0-1. Puck drop for Friday's game is scheduled for 6:00 pm from VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

