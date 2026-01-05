Vancouver Giants Pull Of Trio Of Trades, Acquire Iginla & Hartmann While Dealing Schmidt, Alain & Obobaifo

The Vancouver Giants were busy on Monday as they pulled off three separate trades. In total, the Giants acquired seven draft picks along with two players as part of the moves. Here is a look at the three trades from Monday.

Cameron Schmidt To Seattle:

The biggest of the three moves was Vancouver trading Cameron Schmidt to the Seattle Thunderbirds. In exchange for Schmidt, the Giants received defenceman Kaleb Hartmann, a first-round pick in 2026, a first-round pick in 2028, a conditional second-round pick in 2027, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027. Schmidt, who is a Dallas Stars prospect, ranks second in the WHL with 60 points, which includes 27 goals.

Joe Iginla To Vancouver:

Vancouver swapped NHL draft eligible prospects on Monday as they traded Aaron Obobaifo and a conditional third-round pick in 2029 to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for Joe Iginla and a conditional third-round pick in 2028. This season, Iginla has played in 37 games while recording 21 points. As for Obobaifo, he has 26 points in 37 games.

Colton Alain To Swift Current

Lastly, defenceman Colton Alain is headed to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a second-round pick in 2026. This is actually the second trade the Broncos have made today as they also dealt Brennan Hocher and the rights to John Gramer to Seattle in exchange for Hyde Davidson, the rights to Cruise Armstrong and a conditional 2028 fifth-round draft pick. This season Alain has played 38 games while recording five points.

