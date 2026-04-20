2026 WHL Playoffs Daily Recap: April 19

A look at all the action from the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Playoffs daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 19, 2026.
Penticton Vees 3, Prince George Cougars 2 (OT)
Penticton Wins Series 4-2
The Penticton Vees are off to the Western Conference Final. After entering the third down 2-0, the Vees tied the game before Jacob Kvasnicka found the series winner 2:16 into overtime. As for the hero of the game, that would be Penticton goaltender Andrew Reyelts, who stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced in the victory.
2026 WHL Playoff Bracket Update:
Prince Albert Raiders 4, Saskatoon Blades 0
Medicine Hat Tigers 4, Calgary Hitmen 0
Everett Silveetips 4, Kelowna Rockets 1
Penticton Vees 4, Prince George Cougars 2
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