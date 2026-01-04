WHL Announces Players Of The Month For December 2025

With December 2025 in the rearview mirror, the WHL has announced their Players of the Month. At the end of every month, the league selected a Player, Rookie and Goaltender of the Month. Here are the three players who received honours for their work last month.

Player of the Month: Bryce Pickford

Player of the Month was an easy choice as Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bryce Pickford was unstoppable in December. In nine games, the 19-year-old scored 14 goals while recording 22 points. Pickford is on pace to smash the WHL single-season goals record for a defenceman and is in the conversation for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

Rookie of the Month: Kale Dach

December was a productive month for Calgary Hitmen forward Kale Dach. The 18-year-old scored eight goals while recording 14 points in 9 games. Dach is now up to 45 points in 35 games, which ranks second in the WHL for rookie scoring.

Goaltender of the Month: Filip Ruzicka

Filip Ruzicka has had an impressive start to his WHL career. The 17-year-old went 7-0-0-0 in December while posting a save percentage of .955. Ruzicka has a 16-6-0-0 record on the season, while his .908 save percentage is tied for fifth across the entire WHL.

