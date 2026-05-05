Medicine Hat Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford Named WHL Defenceman Of The Year For 2025-26

Bryce Pickford has won the 2026 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy.
Bryce Pickford has been named the WHL's Defenceman of the Year for 2025-26. The Medicine Hat Tigers captain was announced as the winner of the 2026 Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy on Tuesday. Pickford is the first Tigers defenceman to win the award since Kris Russell won back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.
Pickford had a year to remember. He led all defenders with 45 goals, and finished second among defenceman with 83 points. Pickford also posted a plus/minus of +55, which ranked seventh in the WHL.
This season could very well be the last for Pickford in the WHL. He has already signed his ELC with the Montréal Canadiens and could make the jump to the AHL next year. In 224 career WHL regular-season games, Pickford scored 73 goals while recording 165 points.
Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo Credit: Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders/WHL)
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