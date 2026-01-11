Medicine Hat Tigers Tie Franchise Win Streak Record

This season, the Tigers have assembled a team that looks ready to head back to the Memorial Cup. Bryce Pickford, Jonas Woo, Liam Ruck and Marcus Ruck are all above 50 points on the season, while Pickford has tied the franchise record for most goals in a season by a defenceman. Medicine Hat's last loss came on November 21st, when they fell 4-3 to the Red Deer Rebels in a shootout.