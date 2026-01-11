Medicine Hat Tigers Tie Franchise Win Streak Record

The Medicine Hat Tigers are what many in sports would describe as a wagon. With their win on Saturday, the Tigers tied a franchise record by winning their 17th straight game. The record can be broken on Wednesday when Medicine Hat takes on the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place.
The current Tigers' record was set during the 2006-07 season, when Medicine Hat made it all the way to the Memorial Cup Final. That team was stacked with future NHLers, including two-time Stanley Cup champion Darren Helm. Just like this season, the 2006-07 team was led by Willie Desjardins, who served as both Head Coach and General Manager.
This season, the Tigers have assembled a team that looks ready to head back to the Memorial Cup. Bryce Pickford, Jonas Woo, Liam Ruck and Marcus Ruck are all above 50 points on the season, while Pickford has tied the franchise record for most goals in a season by a defenceman. Medicine Hat's last loss came on November 21st, when they fell 4-3 to the Red Deer Rebels in a shootout.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.