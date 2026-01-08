Wenatchee Wild Acquire Levi Benson From The Kelowna Rockets

The Wenatchee Wild increased its forward depth on Wednesday by acquiring Levi Benson from the Kelowna Rockets. In exchange for Benson, the Rocket received a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028. Levi is the younger brother of NHLer Zach Benson, who spent his WHL career with the Winnipeg Ice.

Benson is an 18-year-old who can play multiple forward positions. This season, he has scored five goals while recording 16 points in 30 games. Benson has played 84 regular-season games in the WHL and recorded 39 points.

As for Kelowna, they add some draft picks that may be on the move before the trade deadline. The Rockets have already made a couple of trades and brought in players such as Parker Alcos and Ty Halaburda. Kelowna is hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup and, as hosts, will get an automatic spot in the tournament.

