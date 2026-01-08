Samuel Drancak & Jiri Kamas On The Move As Penticton & Red Deer Make A Swap

The Penticton Vees and Red Deer Rebels have swapped imports ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. In the trade, Penticton received forward Samuel Drancak while Red Deer acquired defenceman Jiri Kamas. Both players are from Czechia, with Drancak recently representing his country at the 2026 World Juniors.

Starting with Drancak, he is having a strong third season in the WHL. The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals and recorded 21 points in 27 games. Over his career, Drancak has produced 33 goals and 76 points in 60 regular-season games.

As for Kamas, he is in his rookie WHL season. The 17-year-old has scored twice while adding nine points in 22 games this year. Kamas is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and is projected to be a mid to late round pick.

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Wenatchee Wild Acquire Levi Benson From The Kelowna Rockets

Everett Silvertips Deal A Pair Of Defensemen Ahead Of The 2026 Trade Deadline

Seattle Thunderbirds Acquire Noah Kosick From The Swift Current Broncos

Everett Silvertips Acquire Kayd Ruedig From The Kamloops Blazers

Wenatchee Wild Deal Vanek To The Calgary Hitmen

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.