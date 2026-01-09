Vancouver Giants Complete Pair Of Trades Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

The Vancouver Giants wrapped up a busy 2026 trade deadline with a pair of moves. Vancouver was one of the busier teams this past week as they made significant changes to their roster. Here is a look at the two moves.

First, the Giants made another trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds as they acquired defenseman Jaxson Pawlenchuk in exchange for forward Caden Cail. Pawlenchuk is an 18-year-old who has recorded two points in 20 games. As for Cail, he is also 18 and has one point in 16 games.

As for the other move, Vancouver acquired forward Misha Volotovskii from the Medicine Hat Tigers. In exchange for the 20-year-old, the Tigers received a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2029. This season, Volotovskii has 11 goals and 25 points in 36 games.

