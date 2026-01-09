Prince George Cougars Make Trio Of Trade On 2026 Deadline Day

The Prince George Cougars have made three trades ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. Prince George acquired two players while also trading away one. Here is a recap of the three trades.

The Cougars first trade was moving defenceman Eli Johnson to the Penticton Vees. The 17-year-old was dealt for a 2027 sixth-round pick. This season, Johnson had six assists in 24 games for Prince George.

Next, the Cougars acquired Koy Funk from the Calgary Hitmen. In exchange for the 18-year-old, Calgary received a third-round pick in 2028. This season, Funk has scored two goals while recording six points in 21 games.

Finally, Prince George acquired forward Dawson Seitz from the Wenatchee Wild. The 20-year-old was traded for a eighth-round pick in 2029. Seitz has 11 points in 22 games this season and has played 233 regular-season games during his WHL career.

