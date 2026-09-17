New Rules Coming To The WHL For The 2026-27 Season

Three rule changes will take effect ahead of the 2026-27 WHL Season.
The WHL kicks off its 2026-27 season this weekend. With a new campaign come new rules being implemented this year. Here is a look at the three new rules.
The biggest change this season will be the "No Return" rule in overtime. The rule states: "In the overtime period, a team in possession and control of the puck in the attacking zone may not retreat – carry, pass, or play the puck – back into the neutral zone or their own defending zone."
In the clarification section, the WHL listed:
- When a faceoff is cleanly won in the attacking zone by the attacking team and the puck exits directly into the neutral zone, it shall not be considered as a violation of this rule and thus will be waived off, unless an attacking player deliberately refrains from playing the puck and chooses to allow it to exit the attacking zone.
- Pucks exiting the endzone immediately following a shot attempt towards the net shall be waived off, unless the Linespersons or Referees determine that the attacking player deliberately allows the puck to exit the zone. All other puck exits, specifically failed passes, are subject to the rule.
- If a defending player physically forces the opponent off the puck with a legal body check or stick check causing the attacking player to lose control of the puck, the rule does not apply, unless any attacking player deliberately refrains from playing the puck and chooses to allow it to exit the attacking zone. Both the Referees and Linespersons may stop play for this offense.
- In overtime, coincidental penalties do not go on the clock, and teams remain playing three-on-three. Should there be staggered minor penalties to each team, they may play four-on-four or five-on-five for a period of time. In these instances only, the ‘No Return’ rule is not in effect. However, as soon as a penalty expires, meaning a team is back on the power play, the ‘No Return’ rule is in effect.
The other two rule changes involve video review. For the first time, the WHL has introduced coaches' challenges on potential goals scored while a team was offside. If the challenge is unsuccessful, the team will be assessed a penalty.
The WHL has also added referee reviews of major and match penalties. A review can confirm the original Major or Match penalty call, reduce it to a lesser penalty (Double Minor or Minor), or rescind it altogether. All major or match penalties can be reviewed outside of fighting.
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