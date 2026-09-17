New Rules Coming To The WHL For The 2026-27 Season

When a faceoff is cleanly won in the attacking zone by the attacking team and the puck exits directly into the neutral zone, it shall not be considered as a violation of this rule and thus will be waived off, unless an attacking player deliberately refrains from playing the puck and chooses to allow it to exit the attacking zone.

Pucks exiting the endzone immediately following a shot attempt towards the net shall be waived off, unless the Linespersons or Referees determine that the attacking player deliberately allows the puck to exit the zone. All other puck exits, specifically failed passes, are subject to the rule.

If a defending player physically forces the opponent off the puck with a legal body check or stick check causing the attacking player to lose control of the puck, the rule does not apply, unless any attacking player deliberately refrains from playing the puck and chooses to allow it to exit the attacking zone. Both the Referees and Linespersons may stop play for this offense.