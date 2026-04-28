Penticton Vees Fred Harbinson Named WHL Executive Of The Year For 2025-26
Fred Harbinson has won the 2026 Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy.
Fred Harbinson has been named the WHL's Executive of the Year for the 2025-26 season. With the announcement, he becomes the first General Manager of an expansion franchise in WHL history to win the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy. Harbinson not only serves as Penticton's GM, but also as their Head Coach and President.
Harbinson had a campaign to remember. Under his leadership, the Vees built a strong team through the Expansion Draft and finished the season ranked first in the B.C. Division. Penticton also set the WHL as well as the CHL record for wins in an inaugural season with 44.
The Vees have turned their regular-season success into a long playoff run. They have already defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Prince George Cougars. Penticton is currently in the West Final, facing the Everett Silvertips.
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