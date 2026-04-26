2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 25

A look at all the action from the Conference Finals of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.
Welcome to this edition of the 2026 WHL Conference Finals daily recap. Every day, The Hockey News' WHL team will provide a summary of all the games that happened the night before. Here is the recap for April 25, 2026.
Medicine Hat Tigers 5, Prince Albert Raiders 0
Series Tied 1-1
The Medicine Hat Tigers bounced back in a big way as they picked up a 5-0 victory in Game 2 against the Prince Albert Raiders. Tigers defender Jonas Woo finished the night with two goals, including the game-winner, along with five shots on goal. As for Jordan Switzer, he stopped all 30 shots for the shutout.
Medicine Hat and Prince Albert will get a few days off before the series restarts on Tuesday. The first two games of this series have been blowouts, with each team picking up a five-goal victory. If this weekend was any indication, the final games of these series could feature some high scores.
Everett Silvertips 5, Penticton Vees 4 (2OT)
Everett Leads Series 2-0
The Everett Silvertips needed double overtime, but found a way to pick up a 5-4 victory in Game 2 against the Penticton Vees. Rylan Gould was the hero on the night, as his power play goal at 6:41 of the fifth period sent the fans at Angel of the Winds Arena home happy. Overall, the Silvertips received some strong performances from several players, including Carter Bear, who finished the night with a goal, two assists and nine shots on net.
One of the main reasons why this game went as long as it did was Vees goaltender Andrew Reyelts. The 20-year-old stopped 48 of the 51 shots he faced, including 17 in the first overtime alone. Reyelts is having a phenomenal rookie campaign and has developed into one of the top goaltenders in the WHL.
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