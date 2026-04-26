2026 WHL Conference Finals Daily Recap: April 25

The Everett Silvertips needed double overtime, but found a way to pick up a 5-4 victory in Game 2 against the Penticton Vees. Rylan Gould was the hero on the night, as his power play goal at 6:41 of the fifth period sent the fans at Angel of the Winds Arena home happy. Overall, the Silvertips received some strong performances from several players, including Carter Bear, who finished the night with a goal, two assists and nine shots on net.