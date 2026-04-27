How Kelowna Rockets Head Coach Derrick Martin Is Preparing His Team For The 2026 Memorial Cup

"If you look back at the history. The last 18 years, the host of the Memorial Cup hasn't won their way into the event. So there's enough experience. It became a little bit about leveraging relationships and contacts I had, or Don Hay had, or Bruce (Hamilton) had, and just reaching out to them to see what approach they took. So we've had some people that were willing to share with us, and it's helped us formulate our plan. But the trick is always the rest versus rust. You don't want to be rusty. The advantage that the three other teams in the tournament are going to have is they're playing games leading right up to the event. The advantage that we have is you feel like you can give your guys a little bit of rest and recuperation and try to get your roster as healthy as you possibly can. At the same time, we've got to find that competitive edge. We've got to create that internally amongst ourselves, and how we practice and how we work out. And so we've got to create challenges and put things in place for our players overcome. The way that I phrased it to them is, we're trying to solve a puzzle, and we've got to build it a piece at a time and put the final piece, hopefully, into play on May 21 in preparation for game one."