Peter Anholt Resigns From Lethbridge Hurricanes

Peter Anholt has resigned as GM of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The announcement came on Friday and was made by both the team and the WHL. Barclay Parneta will assume the responsibilities of GM for the balance of the 2025-26 WHL season.

As per the press release, "Anholt’s resignation follows the investigation of a historical personal conduct matter. The alleged matter, dating to 2015, involved a verbal interaction with a player that, as described, falls outside of the WHL’s Standards of Conduct with respect to threatening and intimidating language.

"This follows WHL disciplinary action from November 2025, in which Anholt was suspended and the Lethbridge Hurricanes were fined following a display of intimidating behaviour from Anholt during a post-game address to the team. The WHL was not aware of the allegation from 2015 at the time of the matter from November 2025.

"Both claims were filed via the League’s 1-800 WHL Respect hotline, and this claim was investigated by the WHL Security Department.

"Despite his departure from the organization, Anholt has agreed to participate in counselling, in the spirit of personal betterment. Anholt’s counselling will be sponsored by the Hurricanes and WHL."

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Vancouver Giants Defensemen Ryan Lin Focused On The Future After Busy 2026 Trade Deadline

Vancouver Giants Complete Pair Of Trades Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

Prince George Cougars Make Trio Of Trade On 2026 Deadline Day

Samuel Drancak & Jiri Kamas On The Move As Penticton & Red Deer Make A Swap

Wenatchee Wild Acquire Levi Benson From The Kelowna Rockets

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.