Medicine Hat Tigers Forward Andrew Basha Returns To The WHL

Andrew Basha is headed back to the WHL. On Friday, the Calgary Flames announced that the WHL Champion had been returned to the Medicine Hat Tigers. Basha has spent the entire season in the AHL, recording five points in 27 games.

Getting Basha back is an example of the rich getting richer in the WHL. Medicine Hat ranks first in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-6-3-2 and leads the entire league with 170 goals. The Tigers have been virtually unbeatable over the past month and have a 15-0-1-1 record in their last 17 games.

Over his WHL career, Basha has played 201 regular-season games and produced 184 points. His season last year was cut short due to injury, but he did make it back for the Memorial Cup. Basha was selected 41st overall by the Flames in 2024 and is one of four drafted players on Medicine Hat's roster.

