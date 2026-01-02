Red Deer Rebels Kick Off 2026 With Trio Of Trades

The Red Deer Rebels were busy on Friday as they pulled off three trades. All three trades had the future in mind as Red Deer acquired five draft picks plus some young players. Here is a look at the three trades.

Starting with the Everett Silvertips, the Rebels traded Philadelphia Flyers prospect Luke Vlooswyk and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft for forward Cole Temple and defenceman Cameron Dillard. Vlooswyk is 18 years old and has six points in 32 games. As for Temple, the 18-year-old forward has nine points in 34 games, while Dillard, who is 17, has three points in 17 games.

Moving over to the Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer traded Flyers prospect Matthew Gard in exchange for forward Cameron Kuzma, a third-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft and conditional fourth-round selections in 2028 and 2029. Gard is an 18-year-old forward and has 11 points in 23 games this season. As for Kuzma, the 17-year-old forward has 10 points in 32 games this year.

Finally, the Rebels traded Keith McInnis to the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for forward Kalder Varga, a sixth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection in 2028. McInnis is a 19-year-old defenceman who has 24 points in 34 games. As for Varga, the 17-year-old has 11 points in 34 games this year.

