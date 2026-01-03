WHL Standouts At The 2026 World Juniors: January 2

The 2026 World Juniors have featured plenty of talent from the WHL. Every day, THN's WHL team will be highlighting standout performances from the tournament. Here are the WHL standouts from January 2, 2026.

Quarterfinals Game Results:

Germany 8, Denmark 4 (Relegation Game)

Sweden 6, Latvia 3

Czechia 6, Switzerland 2

Finland 4, USA 3 (OT)

Canada 7, Slovakia 1

Vojtech Cihar- Kelowna Rockets/Czechia

Vojtech Cihar has had a tournament to remember for Czechia. The Kelowna Rockets forward recorded two assists and logged 17:05 in Czechia's quarterfinals win over Switzerland. Cihar is up to nine points at the 2026 World Juniors, which ranks first among WHLers at the event.

Dustin Willhöft- Saskatoon Blades/Germany

Dustin Willhöft's performance helped secure Germany's spot in the 2027 World Juniors. The Edmonton Oil Kings forward finished the night with a goal and three assists as Germany defeated Denmark in the relegation game. Willhöft led Germany with 7 points in five games, while also averaging over 18 minutes a night.

Tij Iginla- Kelowna Rockets/Canada

Tij Iginla continues to deliver for Canada at the World Juniors. The Kelowna Rockets forward scored a goal while registering five shots in Canada's win over Slovakia. Iginla and Canada will now face Czechia for a spot in the Gold Medal Game.

