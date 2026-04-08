WHL Reveals 2025–26 Del Wilson Memorial Trophy Finalists

San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen and Prince Albert's Michal Orsulak headline the finalists for the 2026 WHL Goaltender of the Year.
The WHL officially announced the finalists for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy on Wednesday.
The award is presented annually to the league’s Goaltender of the Year, honouring the best regular-season performance between the pipes.
Eastern Conference Finalists
Michal Orsulak — Prince Albert Raiders
The top-ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting was a workhorse for the Raiders. In 36 games, Orsulak posted a staggering 28-4-4 record with a 2.22 GAA and .907 save percentage, leading all Eastern Conference goalies in shutouts with four.
Filip Ruzicka — Brandon Wheat Kings
At 6-foot-7, Ruzicka utilized his massive frame to anchor the Wheat Kings' defence. He recorded 26 wins and a .906 save percentage in 42 appearances. His season was highlighted by a 70-save performance in a late-March playoff preview against Calgary.
Chase Wutzke — Moose Jaw Warriors
A Minnesota Wild prospect, Wutzke provided veteran stability for a Moose Jaw team in transition. He finished the campaign with a .906 save percentage.
Western Conference Finalists
Joshua Ravensbergen — Prince George Cougars
The San Jose Sharks' first-rounder led the league with a .919 save percentage and ranked second in wins with 32. He was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team for the second consecutive year.
Andrew Reyelts — Penticton Vees
In the Vees' inaugural expansion season, Reyelts was the league's biggest surprise. He finished third in the WHL with a 2.45 GAA and a 29-6-8 record.
Tobias Tvrznik — Wenatchee Wild
Tvrznik was the primary reason for Wenatchee’s defensive resilience, recording 16 wins and maintaining a sub-3.15 GAA while facing the third-highest shots-against total in the Western Conference.
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