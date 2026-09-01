2026-27 WHL Big Additions: East Division

A look at one big addition for each team in the WHL's East Division.
The start of September means that another WHL season is just on the horizon. As always, teams across the league are buzzing with anticipation as they prepare for the 2026-27 campaign. With this in mind, here is a look at one big addition for each team in the East Division.
Brandon Wheat Kings- Kristof Muissu
The Wheat Kings added some skill during the 2026 Import Draft as they selected Russian forward Kristof Muissu 45th overall. The 20-year-old had a season to remember in the MHL last year, as he recorded 69 points in 57 games with Reaktor Nizhnekamsk. Listed at 6'3", 214 lbs, Muissu has the potential to be one of the highest-scoring import players this season.
Moose Jaw Warriors- Jordan Switzer
The Moose Jaw Warriors solidified their goaltending this off-season with the acquisition of Jordan Switzer from the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 19-year-old posted a 30-7-4 record last season, while going 7-2-0 in the playoffs. Switzer brings plenty of experience to the Warriors and will play a key role in helping Moose Jaw get back to the post-season.
Prince Albert Raiders- Oskars Lūks
Defenceman Oskars Lūks is a big addition for a couple of reasons. The 17-year-old is listed at 6'5", 209 lbs and is coming off a strong year with Jukurit's U18 team in Finland. Lūks is a 2027 NHL Draft prospect and should receive plenty of buzz throughout the campaign.
Regina Pats- Parker Trottier
After spending last season with the U.S. National Development Team, Parker Trottier decided to head to the WHL. The 18-year-old forward is a Montréal Canadiens prospect who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. While Trottier is only projected to play one year in the WHL, Regina is hoping he can bring his scoring touch to their top six.
Saskatoon Blades- Tristan Petersen
The Saskatoon Blades added some experience to their roster this off-season by acquiring forward Tristan Petersen from the Penticton Vees. The 20-year-old had a strong rookie campaign in the WHL, as he scored 18 goals while recording 36 points in 63 games. Petersen should help boost Saskatoon's top six while also playing a key role on special teams.
Swift Current Broncos- Yuri Vlasenko
One of the more intriguing imports to watch this year is defenceman Yuri Vlasenko. The 16-year-old was drafted 21st overall in the 2026 Import Draft and played some games at the U18 level in Russia last season. Ultimately, it is clear that the Broncos have high hopes that Vlasenko can become a key part of the lineup this year.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.