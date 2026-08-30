5 Highest-Paid WHL Alumni For The 2026-27 NHL Season

A look at the top five highest-paid WHL alumni in the NHL this season.
The 2026-27 season is almost here. Like the NHL, the WHL will drop the puck in a few weeks, with the campaign officially starting on September 18. In honour of the upcoming season, here is a look at the five highest-paid WHL alumni by cap hit for the 2026-27 NHL season.
1. Connor Bedard- Chicago Blackhawks
In the top spot this year is former Regina Pats star, Connor Bedard. The 21-year-old became one of the highest-paid players in the NHL this off-season as he signed a five-year extension which carries an AAV of $15 million. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait to watch Bedard this season, as he is currently recovering from an upper-body injury.
2. Leon Draisaitl- Edmonton Oilers
Just behind Bedard is Leon Draisaitl, who will carry a cap hit of $14 million this year. The 29-year-old signed an eight-year deal in 2024, which will pay the former Kelowna Rockets and Prince Albert Raiders forward $112 million. Draisaitl continues to dominate the NHL and is coming off a campaign which saw him record 97 points in 65 games.
3. Brayden Point- Tampa Bay Lightning
Rounding out the podium is former Moose Jaw Warriors star Brayden Point. The 30-year-old carries a cap hit of $9.5 million and is in the fifth year of an eight-year contract. Point will be looking for a bounce-back campaign as injuries limited him to just 50 points in 63 games.
4. Seth Jones- Florida Panthers
The first and only defenceman on this list is Seth Jones. The former Portland Winterhawks defender is in the fifth year of an eight-year contract, which carries an AAV of $9.5 million. Jones also dealt with injuries last season as he recorded 32 points in 52 games.
5. Mark Stone- Vegas Golden Knights
The final player on this list is former Brandon Wheat Kings forward Mark Stone. The 34-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign as he wraps up an eight-year contract which carried an AAV of $9.5 million. Stone is coming off yet another long playoff run as he led his team to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.
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