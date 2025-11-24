Standouts From Week 10 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 10 of the 2025-26 season.

Harrison Boettiger- Kelowna Rockets

Harrison Boettiger was a brick wall this week for the Kelowna Rockets. The 2026 draft prospect made three appearances while allowing just four goals on 89 shots. Boettiger is leading by example in Kelowna and will be one to watch at the upcoming CHL USA Top Prospects game.

Markus Ruck- Medicine Hat Tigers

Markus Ruck stepped up this week for the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 2026 draft prospect had five points in four games, which included a two-goal game against the Calgary Hitmen. Ruck is now up to 27 points in 25 games, which leads all Tigers' players.

Coster Dunn- Seattle Thunderbirds

Coster Dunn made hats fly this week for the Seattle Thunderbirds. The 20-year-old finished the week with five points in two games, with his highlight moment coming via a hat trick against the Royals. With 17 points in 16 games, Dunn is well on his way to setting new career highs in his final WHL season.

Colt Carter- Moose Jaw Warriors

Colt Carter was an assist machine this past week. The 16-year-old defender had five assists in two games, putting up multi-point efforts in both his appearances. Despite being one of the younger players in the league, Carter is up to 18 points in 18 games and is coming off a Gold Medal with Team Canada at the U17 Hockey Challenge.

