Standouts From Week 11 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 11 of the 2025-26 season.

Burke Hood- Vancouver Giants

Burke Hood put together a historic performance in his only start this past week. The New York Islanders prospect stopped 55 of the 58 shots he faced, picking up a key win for the Vancouver Giants over the Everett Silvertips. With his 55 stops, Hood tied the franchise record for saves in a single game, which dates back to 2002.

Jonas Woo- Medicine Hat Tigers

Jonas Woo was again lighting the lamp this past week. The 19-year-old recorded three goals in two games, while also finishing the week with five points. With 28 points in 20 games, it should not be long before Woo hits the 100-assist mark.

Carter Bear- Everett Silvertips

Another week, another multi-point performance from Carter Bear. The Detroit Red Wings prospect recorded a hat trick against the Regina Pats while finishing the week with seven points in three games. Bear is up to 24 points in 20 games this season and is now above a point-per-game in the WHL.

Chase Wutzke- Moose Jaw Warriors

Chase Wutzke was a brick wall this week. In two appearances, the Minnesota Wild prospect stopped 57 shots while allowing just three goals. Wutzke has really settled in since joining the Moose Jaw Warriors, as he now has a 4-3-0 record with a save percentage of .907.

