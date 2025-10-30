Vancouver Giants Blake Chorney Excited To Represent Canada At The 2025 U17 World Challenge

The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge is set to begin on November 2 in Nova Scotia. The annual tournament invites the top U17 players from Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland and Czechia to showcase their talents in front of NHL scouts. One player looking to impress is Vancouver Giants forward Blake Chorney, who will be suiting up for Canada Red at the tournament.

Chorney earned an invitation in part due to his strong start to the WHL season. The 16-year-old is already up to seven points in 15 games and has become a key part of the Giants' lineup. When asked about being selected to represent Canada, Chorney expressed his excitement about wearing the Maple Leaf for the first time.

"Lots of good emotions," said Chorney. "Kind of my childhood dream of watching the World Juniors and stuff. Playing and wearing the Canadian crest. I think it's going to be a pretty cool moment, and I'm excited for it.

Chorney is one of five players from Saskatchewan on either of Canada's rosters. Born in Nipawin, he is looking to become just the second player from his hometown to be drafted into the NHL. As Chorney explained, playing for Canada is an important moment because it allows him not only to represent his country but also his hometown community that has helped him get to this point.

"Definitely. Even though it's U-17, it still feels like the World Juniors, because you're putting that crest on. It's important to me and my family. It's where I came from. It's special, for sure. Coming from a small town in Nipawin, it's grown up with me that I want to play with the crest of my jersey. It's special."

The best way to describe Chorney as a player is a skilled forward who thrives in the offensive zone. His ability to create offence is one of the reasons Vancouver selected him 10th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. When asked about Chorney's potential, Giants Assistant Coach Wacey Rabbit, who was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2005, spoke not just about his talent but also his love of the game.

"The future so bright for him," said Rabbit. "If he continues this path, and continues just working hard and being a good teammate and doing all the right things on and off the ice, he could be an NHL player, no problem. To say that about a 16-year-old, but I've been in the Western League for a couple of years. I've been around. He's a very mature young man. I think that's the first thing that pops up. He's mature. He's always smiling. He loves hockey. If he keeps that love for the game, that's going to take him far."

As for the upcoming tournament, Chorney is focused on leaving the tournament with a Gold Medal. If he does, he will join his current teammates, Cameron Schmidt and Ryan Lin, who both returned as champions after participating in the U17 World Challenge. In addition to winning the tournament, Chorney also understands how important this event is from an evaluation perspective, which is why he intends to show everyone in attendance that he can be an impactful player on every shift.

"I think just showcasing myself," Said Chorney. "Showcasing my skills, what I can do. I can play up and down the lineup. I think I can fill a lot of roles. So I'm excited to showcase my skills."

The 2025 U17 Hockey Challenge kicks off on November 2 when Chorney and Team Red battle Finland. This year's tournament will take place in Truro, Nova Scotia at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre. As for the Gold Medal Game, that is scheduled for November 9 at 5:30 pm MT.

