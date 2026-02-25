Appreciating How Incredible USA's 2026 Gold Medal Winning Women's Hockey Team Really Was

Hilary Knight, in her fifth and final Olympics, scored the gold medal game tying goal with only 2:04 remaining in the game. The goal moved Knight into the all-time American lead for goals and assists at the Olympics. Knight is also the all-time scoring leader internationally at the World Championships. The former Boston Fleet and current Seattle Torrent captain has done everything there is to do in the sport and will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in short time.