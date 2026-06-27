Charge GM Mike Hirshfeld On 2026 Draft, Adding Jenna Buglioni, And Free Agency

Buglioni didn't have any points in her rookie season on the West Coast, but was also limited to only 18 games and averaged 6:05 in time on ice. Zooming out to reflect on her collegiate career, which is a much better look at her potential impact, sees a player who scored 151 points in 150 career games at Ohio State. She's physical and gritty and can control the pace of the game, which will help transform the look of this team's bottom six.