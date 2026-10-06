Five Things To Know About New Vancouver Goldeneyes General Manager Alison Izzi

“We have a really great roster who’s returned. Most of our players have returned through expansion, and I think that speaks volumes to their beliefs and values, and what they built in year one, and obviously with Cara at the helm and her fantastic coaching staff, hockey’s certainly a focus. But what’s big for me, and what’s also big for Cara, is culture and values and what they’ve built in season one, moving that forward. [...] A team that’s successful on the ice is a team that has [...] great support off the ice.”