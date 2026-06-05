For Goldeneyes GM Cara Gardner Morey, The Priority Through PWHL Expansion Has Been To Keep As Many Players As Possible

By the time Vancouver does set its sights on making a new head coaching hire, this team will likely look quite different from how it did at the end of the 2025–26 season. As it stands, only three players are guaranteed to be part of Vancouver’s roster come the start of the 2026–27 season: Nurse, Jaques, and Maschmeyer. Preserving the Goldeneyes’ culture was — and will be — important for Gardner Morey throughout the expansion process, which is something she cited when explaining the reason behind her team’s protections.