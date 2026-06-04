Why The Vancouver Goldeneyes Protected Nurse, Maschmeyer, And Jaques In Phase One Of PWHL Expansion

One of Vancouver’s struggles this season was securing depth down the middle. That’s something that would have only gotten worse had Nurse departed from the organization via foundational expansion signing. With Hamilton and Detroit being two of the league’s four expansion teams, it feels as though it would’ve been inevitable for one of the two to offer Nurse an Expansion Franchise Offer in Phase 2. The Goldeneyes made the right move in signing her through 2027–28 before other teams could come calling.