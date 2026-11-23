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Nov 23, 2026 4:11 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:11 PM
The Goldeneyes hope to play a "fast, fierce, fun" brand of hockey in their first season under new Head Coach Cara Gardner Morey.
“Fast, fierce, fun,” is the mantra for Cara Gardner Morey and the Goldeneyes heading into her first season as a PWHL Head Coach.
The 2026–27 season will be her first as Vancouver’s Head Coach, but it’s not her first with Vancouver — or her first as a Head Coach period. Gardner Morey enters this year with a year of inaugural-season experience as the Goldeneyes’ General Manager under her belt, as well as nearly 15 seasons with Princeton University as both an Assistant (2011–12 to 2016–17) and Head Coach (2017–18 to 2024–25).
A self-titled “hockey geek,” Gardner Morey spoke about her excitement in returning behind the bench when she was first announced as Vancouver’s new bench boss back in July, though things evidently reached another level in the lead-up to the Goldeneyes’ training camp.
During Vancouver’s first media-attended training camp practice session on Friday, Gardner Morey was noticeably vocal with her players. Her comments varied from explaining instructions more in-depth, to complimenting her players or cheering them on when they pulled off a complex move. Gardner Morey’s energy was well-received and reciprocated by the players, who had an added jolt of intensity to their practice approach.
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“She’s full of life, full of energy, and it’s very contagious to all of us as a group,” Goldeneyes forward Jenn Gardiner said of having Gardner Morey as a Head Coach thus far. “I think it’s so much fun for us to know that we have a competitive team and a coach who’s going to push us to get to our best, which is hopefully bringing a Walter Cup home this year.”
“She’s setting the tone with a great culture so far,” defender KK Harvey added. “It’s been so fun to be under her presence and under her coaching. She’s a great leader for a group, and it obviously starts from the top-down, and she’s setting a great example.”
Gardner Morey was visibly excited to step back into the coaching role both during her season-opening media availability and after Friday’s practice only a couple of days after. She described getting back on the ice as something that “fills [her] battery” after Friday’s practice.
“It’s so fun. You don’t realize how much you miss something, and then you get back out, and it just fills your cup. Fills my battery, for sure,” she said with a smile.
Gardner Morey’s role-swap wasn’t a surprising one to Vancouver’s players. Sarah Nurse recalled skating with the new Head Coach during her injury rehab process in the winter of 2025 and how the then-General Manager clearly missed the coaching side of the game.
“She does have such a huge passion for it, and I think the beauty of coaching is all coaches are different; they bring different perspectives and different ways of doing things,” she told reporters during Vancouver’s season-opening media availability. “To be able to have her in the head coaching role is really exciting. She’s already come in and kind of set her standard of what she wants things to look like.”
“She came from the head coaching position at Princeton and was there for 15 years, so she definitely missed that role last year and being on the ice with us,” Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell added. “I think she’s super eager to get back out there and be a part of the day-to-day stuff with us as a group. She brings so much passion and energy. She has so much experience too to bring with that. We’re excited to have her behind us.”
When it comes to the in-game side of Gardner Morey’s coaching, both the Head Coach and her players are expecting a fast, gritty, high-offence style that will keep games entertaining to watch. Having some of the game’s best defenders on the offensive and defensive side bodes well for a team looking to emphasize goal-scoring.
“We’re going to play a fast, gritty game starting in the D-zone all the way to the offensive zone, being super dynamic, kind of a six-[player] unit out there,” Bell noted. “I feel like you can expect a skilled team, fast team, gritty, physical, very structured, very detail-oriented, and having good habits and standards. That’s definitely exciting for us and being able to have that and know where each other are on the ice and be a little more predictable to one another.”
“We’ve got a lot of skill, but we’ve got a lot of grit too. They’re going to play physical. They’re going to be tough to play against. There’s going to be a lot of speed, and then we have some really offensively creative players, and we need to unleash that,” added Gardner Morey. “We’ve gotta score goals. I’m hoping this year we’re winning games 6–1, zero would be nice. But even if it’s 6–5, to me it’s more exciting than 1–0. So you’re gonna see the gates open up and a lot of transition speed and a lot of creativity with the puck.”
Fast, fierce, fun. That's how the Goldeneyes hope to play under their new bench boss.
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