“She came from the head coaching position at Princeton and was there for 15 years, so she definitely missed that role last year and being on the ice with us,” Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell added. “I think she’s super eager to get back out there and be a part of the day-to-day stuff with us as a group. She brings so much passion and energy. She has so much experience too to bring with that. We’re excited to have her behind us.”