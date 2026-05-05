Not As Bad As Last Year In Montreal, But Can The Victoire Keep Gosling?

I could see teams including Abby Roque on their lists, but even after her best season yet, she would likely have to accept significantly less than the $116,000 she’s making this year. There’s also a sense around the league that she’s found the right fit in Montreal, although with Poulin, Stacey, and Desbiens all taking pay cuts this year to allow the team to sign players like Roque, who had a significant portion of her salary retained by New York, there may not be the money to pay top dollar for Roque.