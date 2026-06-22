Ottawa Charge Begin Process Of Reshaping Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The league's expansion process forced the hand of many teams, and the Ottawa Charge have used the draft, free agency and a trade to help reshape its roster.
The league's Expansion Player Distribution Process was never going to be an experience that was easily digestible for fans or existing teams, and the Ottawa Charge were no different. Out are captain Brianne Jenner, assistant captain Emily Clark, defender Rory Guilday, and forward Peyton Hemp. But what the Charge have done since has been to use all the levers it can to reshape a roster that had long potential but couldn't get over that final stretch.
The 2026 PWHL Draft
The team added six new players in this year's draft, and while they may lack the star power some fans were hoping for, each brings speed, something the team used to its advantage during successful stretches of last season. Starting with Vivian Jungels, who the team drafted 11th overall, these additions are encouraging because they show the pace at which the team expects to play: quick in transition, strong on the puck, and aggressive on puck retrieval. Those are attributes of true Ottawa Charge hockey, and we've seen it in action, particularly during the team's winning streak to end the regular season. Imagine that, but over a longer segment of the 2026-27 season.
Putting Pen To Paper
On Thursday, the first day of PWHL's free agency period, the Charge announced four important contract renewals, as goaltender Kendra Woodland and defenders Kathryn Reilly and Jocelyne Larocque each signed one-year contracts, while forward Kateřina Mrázová re-signed for two years. These signings were key for a few reasons. Woodland played in one game for Ottawa last season, coming in relief on March 18 against Minnesota, but she played well, making 14 saves on 16 shots. There's a lot of potential there based on her resume and skillset, and locking her up for another season ensures stability at the goaltending position alongside Gwyneth Philips and Sanni Ahola.
Bringing back Reilly and Larocque makes a lot of sense. Both played well, particularly in the postseason, and, in Reilly's case, what stood out was how quickly she adapted to the league. There's also an offensive upside to her game, one that's been present throughout her career and that she will likely focus on now that she's proven to be an effective defender in the league. After losing a captain and an assistant through expansion, re-signing Larocque became all the more important. She's a leader, through and through, and someone who continues to step up in big moments and in the postseason. Retaining her and those leadership qualities may just be one of the most important moves the club makes this offseason.
Mrázová remains one of only two original Charge players (Gabbie Hughes being the other) and is a key element of the team, bringing grit and pace on the third line. She developed undeniable chemistry alongside Fanuza Kadirova (who the team protected during expansion) and Michela Cava. She assisted on the biggest goal in franchise history in the double-overtime, series-clinching victory over the Boston Fleet. Signing her for two more years was key.
The team also announced the addition of forward Dara Greig, who had played the past two seasons with the Montreal Victoire after being drafted by the organization in 2024. In Greig, the team is bringing in a player with high offensive upside, 121 points over her final three collegiate seasons with Colgate University, who can score in all situations, and again, brings grit and physicality to the forward group.
Familiar Faces Find New Homes
Forward Taylor House became the first Charge player to sign in free agency, joining the Boston Fleet on a one-year contract. When talking about a team that has emphasized physicality, House embodied that, as she finished the regular season with 30 hits, and continued playing with that edge in the playoffs. Losing her on the fourth line doesn't mean a reduction in points, but it certainly impacts the team's edge.
Speaking of physicality, there's likely no better example of this than forward Alexa Vasko, who arrived in the nation's capital two seasons ago and made quite the literal impact on the ice, as well as in the community. Vasko was an anchor on the fourth line and was used in high-leverage defensive situations, whether it was to win a draw or to protect a lead late in a game. Her departure for Hamilton will leave a hole in the lineup that needs to be addressed, and likely a larger one in the hearts of her many fans.
Stephanie Markowski, who the Charge drafted 20th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, heads off to PWHL Detroit on a two-year contract. Often used as a seventh defender, Markowski maximized her time and stabilizing the back end and being defensively reliable, finishing third on the team with a plus-6 rating. She also offered lineup flexibility by stepping in as a forward.
The Trade
Late Friday evening, the team announced the acquisition of forward Jenna Buglioni from the Seattle Torrent in exchange for forward Neena Brick, the team's fifth-round draft pick from this year. This trade immediately improves the speed, grit and physicality of the forward group, and Buglioni embodies each of those qualities. And more than those qualities, which will make her and the rest of the forwards so difficult to play against, is her offensive abilities. In 150 career regular-season games for Ohio State, Buglioni has 151 points, including 16 career game-winning goals.
When looking at her first year in the league, it's important to put the low production into context. Buglioni averaged only 6:05 of ice time over her 18 games with the Torrent, second-fewest on the team behind Emily Zumwinkle, though the latter only played in one game. That just isn't enough for a player of Buglioni's calibre. Adding someone who is going to be a force with the puck, relentless on the forecheck, and physical certainly sounds like the qualities that make a true Ottawa Charge player, as discussed earlier.
Through the 2026 PWHL Draft, the early days of PWHL free agency, and a trade with lots of upside, the Ottawa Charge have worked to turn the disappointments of expansion into an opportunity to truly reshape its roster. And with the Walter Cup having been so tantalizingly close in back-to-back seasons, the hope is that these moves will help the organization to finally raise its first championship banner.
Of note: while contract details are yet to be announced, the league shared that 17 players had been extended qualifying offers during Phase 5 of expansion, including Ottawa's Sanni Ahola. Retaining her rights for the upcoming season was important, and bringing Ahola back ensures a solid goaltending duo alongside Philips. In two games last season, Ahola finished with a 1.93 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.