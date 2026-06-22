Ottawa Charge Begin Process Of Reshaping Roster Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Bringing back Reilly and Larocque makes a lot of sense. Both played well, particularly in the postseason, and, in Reilly's case, what stood out was how quickly she adapted to the league. There's also an offensive upside to her game, one that's been present throughout her career and that she will likely focus on now that she's proven to be an effective defender in the league. After losing a captain and an assistant through expansion, re-signing Larocque became all the more important. She's a leader, through and through, and someone who continues to step up in big moments and in the postseason. Retaining her and those leadership qualities may just be one of the most important moves the club makes this offseason.