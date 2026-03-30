PWHL Trade Talk: Here's What We're Hearing

But teams like Montreal with Marie-Philip Poulin, Erin Ambrose, and Maureen Murphy still on LTIR, teams are watching for late season returns as the boosts they need. A team like Montreal has continued winning even without that trio, which makes a trade at this point feel like it could risk an unnecessary shuffle. Montreal also has Dara Grieg who has been out day-to-day. The same can be said for other playoff teams like Boston with Jill Saulnier, Minnesota with Natalie Buchbinder, and even the New York Sirens who are anxiously awaiting the return of Kristyna Kaltounkova.