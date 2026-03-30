PWHL Trade Talk: Here's What We're Hearing

The PWHL trade deadline is only hours away. Here's what we're hearing from around the league.
The PWHL trade deadline isn't like the NHL deadline. There won't be a flurry of deals, but a trade or two could be done.
Not Much Appetite To Open The Day
Teams have needs. Finding a trade partner for those secondary needs however, is proving difficult. As one GM said, trade partners aren't just looking to make a deal, they're looking to win a deal. Another GM said that while they're looking to add, there hasn't been a lot of interest in making deals.
The tight playoff race is the biggest impact on this, along with the fact that general managers don't have any idea what is to come in expansion.
Free Agency Has Been The Focus
Teams have been focused on adding to their depth tapping into the veterans on the market as free agents. Montreal signed Nadia Mattivi and Sam Isbell, Ottawa inked Alexie Guay, Toronto signed Anneke Rankila, Minnesota brought in Sam Cogan, Boston got Noemi Neubauerova, and Seattle signed Gabrielle David.
Deals Have Been Done
New York picked up Clair DeGeorge, Seattle and Boston swapped Jessie Eldridge and Theresa Schafzahl, and of course there was Ottawa and Vancouver's six player blockbuster from earlier this year.
LTIR Playing A Factor
While some teams still look like they have room, some teams are waiting and hoping for their injured players to return. Seattle had to demote Brooke Bryant, a two-time Walter Cup champion this week upon the return of Hilary Knight. Minnesota had to move Kaitlyn O'Donohoe back to reserve when Kendall Coyne Schofield returned.
But teams like Montreal with Marie-Philip Poulin, Erin Ambrose, and Maureen Murphy still on LTIR, teams are watching for late season returns as the boosts they need. A team like Montreal has continued winning even without that trio, which makes a trade at this point feel like it could risk an unnecessary shuffle. Montreal also has Dara Grieg who has been out day-to-day. The same can be said for other playoff teams like Boston with Jill Saulnier, Minnesota with Natalie Buchbinder, and even the New York Sirens who are anxiously awaiting the return of Kristyna Kaltounkova.
History Says It Will Be Slow
All that said, teams are trying to make deals today. GMs are having conversations, calling agents, kicking tires, and seeing if there's anything that makes sense. Last season only one deal happened. The year before it was two.
None of those deals made a difference when it came to playoff success in that season. Ottawa certainly reaped benefits a year later with Tereza Vanisova and Shiann Darkangelo becoming key contributors in year two, but neither of those players remain with the team, and with more expansion imminent, losing the asset you traded for is a risk.
Who Wants To Make A Deal?
We heard earlier this month Montreal was shopping a forward to get a defender. Boston has also been looking for defensive help. Both teams however added players via free agency when trade pieces weren't available this week. That doesn't however mean they're done looking.
The New York Sirens certainly want help, but as a team who is going to be significantly hurt in expansion this year, to a point they'll likely be unable to recover from in the coming seasons, making a move is a challenge.
Seattle remains the only team in a "sellers" position, but the urge to sell when there are no draft picks, and any player you select and who shows their upside might be snatched in expansion, it's another sticky situation. If there are unhappy players in Seattle, Vancouver, New York, or even Toronto, who the teams know they'll lose in the offseason anyway, that's the best hope for seeing a deal today.